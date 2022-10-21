Watch: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Dham

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started a three states visit today. After he landed in Kedarnath on Friday morning, he took part in the morning rituals at the iconic Kedarnath Dham.

The PM who was wearing a handmade dress from Himachal Pradesh had visited the Temple last November. The PM will also launch the Kedarnath ropeway project and then review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

He will also visit Badrinath and will launch a massive ropeway project in Mana village.

"The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 Km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 mins. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4 Km long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park," a statement by the government read.

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 9:34 [IST]