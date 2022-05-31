Watch: PM Modi stops his car to accept painting of his mother by girl in Shimla

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 11th Installment: Date and Time, Amount, How To Check Status Online and Other Details

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stopped his car to accept the painting of his mother from a girl in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The Prime Minister arrived today at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Watch:A short clip of the moment here

At the rally in Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of becoming prime minister, Modi said that after coming to power, his government pruned nine crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes.

PM Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 14:45 [IST]