YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: PM Modi stops his car to accept painting of his mother by girl in Shimla

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stopped his car to accept the painting of his mother from a girl in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The Prime Minister arrived today at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital, accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

    Watch: PM Modi stops his car to accept painting of his mother by girl in Shimla
    Watch: PM Modi stops his car to accept painting of his mother by girl in Shimla

    Watch:A short clip of the moment here

    At the rally in Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of becoming prime minister, Modi said that after coming to power, his government pruned nine crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes.

    PM Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

    The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi shimla

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion