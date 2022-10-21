From DefExpo to Kedarnath darshan, PM Modi's itinerary as diverse as it gets

On eve of Deepavali, PM to visit Ayodhya on Oct 23

PM Modi keeps his promise to Chamba women; wears hand-made ‘Chola Dora’

Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome from locals in Badrinath

India

oi-Deepika S

Badrinath, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received warn welcome from the people of Badrinath during his visit to launch a ropeway project in Mana village. A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road.

PM Modi accepting the greetings of the locals also waived back to the crowd during the ropeway launch.