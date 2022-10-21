Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome from locals in Badrinath

YouTube
    Badrinath, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received warn welcome from the people of Badrinath during his visit to launch a ropeway project in Mana village. A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road.

    PM Modi accepting the greetings of the locals also waived back to the crowd during the ropeway launch.

    X