Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome from locals in Badrinath
India
Badrinath, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received warn welcome from the people of Badrinath during his visit to launch a ropeway project in Mana village. A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road.
PM Modi accepting the greetings of the locals also waived back to the crowd during the ropeway launch.
In Badrinath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was affectionately greeted by people #PMModi #Kedarnath #Badrinath #PMModiInUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/8o33GgI5ag— Deepikanarayan (@Deepikanarayans) October 21, 2022
