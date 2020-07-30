Watch: Passengers in the nick of time as car gets washed away in overflowing water in AP

Bengaluru, July 30: In a video which has gone viral, one can see that a car proceeding from Kadapa to Bijapur in Karnataka, got washed away at a culvert near Rajapuram in Anantapur district on Thursday.

However, the passengers who were travelling in the car had a miraculous escape as the water flow was shallow after 100 meters. The stream overflowed after continuous downpour for two days in the district.

The youth, identified as Rakesh and Yousuf in their '30s, were travelling in the car and following a RTC bus between Gooty and Guntakal around 8.40 a.m. The bus suddenly stopped even as their vehicle crossed mid-way into the stream.

Heavy rains in north karnataka is leading to over flowing streams. A car with two people was washed away as they tried to follow a bus. Locals managed to save them. Incident from gutti. pic.twitter.com/wSMWPAfyLD — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) July 30, 2020

With water gushing out of the stream with force, the car floated and got washed away to about 100 meters. According to reports, since the place was shallow the car was not wholly submerged and the duo managed to get out of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, locals rushed to rescue them to safety.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next three-four days.

Satellite pictures (this Wednesday) showed rain clouds spreading out over Chennai, Tirupathi, Bengaluru, Vellore, Mysuru, Salem, Puducherry, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Nagapattinam, Madurai and Tirunelveli across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with rains lashing some parts of the region.