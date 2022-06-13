Watch the flashback of the glamorous IIFA Awards on dailyhunt

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jun 13: The two-day event of the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was held on June 3 and 4 at the Etihad Arena. After 16 years, the grand event returned to the UAE which had the participation of some of the biggest names in the Indian cinema.

The latest edition of the IIFA was a star-studded affair with a mélange of glitz, glamour and star power. Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Boney Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Genelia with Riteish Deshmukh, Honey Singh and host of well-known personalities from the Indian film industry attended the event.

While IIFA 2022 is still more than 10 days away from being aired on TV, the flashback of the show will be available on India's leading news app dailyhunt on Monday, 13 June, between 8 pm and 9.40 pm. So, netizens can watch the global event flashback today only on dailyhunt app.

Click Here to Watch The Flashback of IIFA Awards on dailyhunt

Josh, Dailyhunt's popular short video app, had run a campaign called #RealHai challenge in collaboration with the IIFA. It celebrated real talent from different genres; be it dance, fashion, fitness, food, comedy or entertainment.

This was a one-of-its-kind challenge as it was all about celebrating your 'desi' roots and choosing 'real' over 'manufactured' moments.

There were exciting prizes for the winner and the biggest among them all was the lucky ones got the chance to meet their favourite stars at IIFA 2022 held in Abu Dhabi. Besides this golden ticket to IIFA, there were also many grand prizes in store including a chance to root for your favourite team live from the stadium, at the IPL Finale 2022.

The highly-successful campaign by the desi app gave users an opportunity to flaunt their creative skills by providing the best platform for budding talents in making their biggest dreams come true.