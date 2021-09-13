Entrepreneur Yash Tuteja unveils the secret on upscaling Meenakshi Salon and Academy to newer heights

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

It is said that time is money. And what matters the most is how you utilize the valuable time. For any brand or a business for that matter, sustainability is important. When we say sustainability, the need for quality comes into the picture. Offering quality and premium services to all the clients, Yash Tuteja's Meenakshi Salon and Academy has built its reputation as one of the profound brands. The luxury salon and spa is located in Chhattisgarh and has five outlets in Bhilai, Bilaspur and Raipur.

Apart from offering top-notch services, Mr. Tuteja revealed how he maintained the two-decade legacy of this lux salon. Meenakshi Salon and Academy is completing 25 glorious years in December this year. Originally founded by Yash's mother, Meenakshi Tuteja, the premium salon has always welcomed innovations that have helped it in becoming a trusted brand across Chhattisgarh. Yash is managing the work and operations for more than 10 years.

Meenakshi Salon and Academy offers a wide range of services including beauty, hair, makeup, skin and spa services. All in all, the stylists are trained skillfully who offer an overall rejuvenation to their clients. While Meenakshi Tuteja mastered the art of beauty and makeup from the renowned Georgiy Kot, she kept upgrading her skills by inculcating new methods of styling. Additionally, her daughter Anushree Tuteja did her training at London Makeup School and the coveted Vidal Sassoon Academy London.

The policy of upgrading and setting trends is something that Yash Tuteja has been majorly focusing on. The entrepreneurial skills that he possesses are the result of the learnings about Leadership in Organisation from the prestigious London School of Economics. Always welcoming change and innovation in the business, Yash Tuteja further revealed that the staff at Meenakshi Salon and Academy are highly trained and upgraded with the latest methods and treatments about makeup, beauty and skincare.

With a staff of more than 200 stylists, beauticians and makeup artists; the entrepreneur has envisioned making Meenakshi Salon and Academy a well-established brand across India. This policy of regular upgradations of the staff has worked big time for the brand. While concluding, Mr. Tuteja revealed, "It is important to embrace the change and welcome newness in work. That's how growth happens irrespective of what field you are working in." Under its brand name, Meenakshi Salon and Academy offers a variety of courses to learn for beauty and makeup enthusiasts.

To know more, check out its official website - https://www.meenakshisalons.com/

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 17:14 [IST]