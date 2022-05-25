Watch: Houses of Andhra minister, MLA set ablaze over renaming of district

New Delhi, May 25: The residence of Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, Pinipe Viswarup was set ablaze by locals as tension prevailed in the Amalapuram town where scores protested against the state's decision to rename a district after B R Ambedkar. The minister's family was rescued by the police from the house.

The decision to rename the district was taken after demands were made by several Dalit groups.

Protesters demanded that the name of the town should not be changed. In anticipation of the rally organised by the protesters, the police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

While sporadic incidents of stone pelting occurred, the police had resorted to mild force to disperse the protesters. "Around 20 policemen were injured in the incident. We condemn the violence. All political parties wanted the renaming of the district. I appeal for peace," Taneti Vanitha, the home minister of the state said.

#WATCH | MLA Ponnada Satish's house was set on fire by protestors in Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh today, the protests were opposing the naming of the district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district pic.twitter.com/XzJskKqhz3 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

The protesters also set ablaze three cars belonging to Pinipe Viswarup. The residence of MLA P Satish too was vandalised and set on fire.

The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to rename Konaseema as Dr. B R Ambedkar Konaseema district with Amalapuram as the headquarters. The decision was taken following demands from various groups considering the aspirations of the people and all the political parties had supported it. B R Ambedkar was a great leader and the state government does not have any political internet in naming a district after him. Some vested interest groups are responsible for the violence and the issue will settle down soon, state government advisor, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.

