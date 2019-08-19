  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch horrific video of a car ploughing into pedestrians in Bengaluru's HSR layout

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 19: A chilling video of a car driving over a crowd of people walking on a footpath in HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru has surfaced showing a drunk driver running over at least 7 pedestrians.

    Watch horrific video of a car ploughing into pedestrians in Bengalurus HSR layout

    According to ANI, the incident took place on a footpath in HSR Layout locality of Bengaluru.

    Seven people have been injured in the crash while police have taken the errant driver in custody. The incident took place on Sunday around 3 pm.

    Later, police arrested the driver and said that the driver was drunk when he drove the car on the pavement.

    Things to do on this World Photography Day

    According to police, the driver was drunk when he drove the car on the pavement, running over multiple people standing in front of a roadside eatery and walking on the pavement.

    The video shows people dining at the eatery and a few others walking on the pavement when a white SUV takes a turn from the road in full speed and runs over the unsuspecting lot.

    The CCTV footage shows the car coming out of nowhere and stopping after running over the group.

    There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

    A case has been registered and arrested the driver for drunken and rash driving.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru accident

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue