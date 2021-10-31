WATCH: Grandma told me not to cry, Rahul Gandhi's video tribute for Indira Gandhi

Rahul has lunch at roadside eatery in Goa, rides pillion on two-wheeler taxi for few kms

New Delhi, Oct 31: In tribute to his grandmother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted an emotional video of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, recounting her assassination in Delhi on this day in 1984.

In a video posted on Youtube, Rahul said just hours before her death Indira Gandhi told him not to cry if something happened to her.

"This was my dadi's funeral... the most difficult, well, second most difficult, day of my life. She told me 'don't cry'... you can see I'm hiding my face (at the funeral). Before she died, she told me 'don't cry if something happens to me...' I didn't understand what she meant," Rahul Gandhi said, recounting the setback he and his family suffered that day.

''She (Indira Gandhi) sort of sensed that she would be killed and I think everyone in the house also knew it. She once said to us on the dining table that the biggest curse would be to die of a disease. From her perspective it was probably the best way to die for her country, defending the idea that she loved, Gandhi said.'' said Rahul.

"In my house my father was strict... and I essentially had two mothers, including a 'super' mother who was my grandmother, who would defend me when my father got angry," he reminisced.

Rahul Gandhi tittled the video 'With love, in memory of my beloved Grandmother, Indira ji', which has been released on his YouTube account. The video also included images from Indira Gandhi's funeral and last rites, in which a young Rahul mourning his grandmother's demise.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial ''Shakti Sthal'' here. The ceremony of remembrance marked the 37th death anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi.

''My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment -- her life is a source of inspiration for us,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''A great example of women power, humble tributes to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,'' he said.

