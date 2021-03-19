WATCH: Chris Gayle thanks India, PM Modi for donating Covid vaccines to Jamaica

New Delhi,Mar 19: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending Covid-19 vaccine to Jamaica.

In a thanks giving video, Gayle, the Universe Boss is heard saying, "PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it Thank you so much. India, I will see you soon."

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle thanks India for sending COVID19 vaccines to Jamaica



"PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it," he says pic.twitter.com/8iSa3yhYcs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

Another windies cricketer, Andre Russell had also posted a video thanking India for sending coronavirus vaccines to their country.

"I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace," Russell said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica.