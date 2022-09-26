YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Watch: As Rajasthan Congress plunges into crisis, Rahul Gandhi seen playing ball in Kerala

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 26: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi playing ball with children in Kerala has gone viral amidst the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi is part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will cover 3,570 kilometres in 150 days.

    Watch: As Rajasthan Congress plunges into crisis, Rahul Gandhi seen playing ball in Kerala
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with budding footballers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Palakkad.PTI Photo

    The Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. A video of Rahul Gandhi was shared by the Congress party's official Twitter handle with the caption, 'we have to nurture the future of these kids and for this, every difficulty would be fought."

    'Is there no low...? Cong hits back after BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl'Is there no low...? Cong hits back after BJP questions Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl

    The 40 second video shows kids dressed in purple t-shirts and white shorts. They are seen playing football on the streets of Palakkad.

    Rahul Gandhi while interacting with the children takes the ball from one of the children and throws it towards the child. Huge cheers can be heard when he does so.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Know all about
    Rahul Gandhi

    Meanwhile the Rajasthan Congress plunged into crisis again after over 80 MLAs close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tendered their resignations to the Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Sunday night. They are protesting the appointment of a new Rajasthan CM from the camp which rebelled against the Gehlot government in 2020.

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress kerala

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X