Watch: As Rajasthan Congress plunges into crisis, Rahul Gandhi seen playing ball in Kerala

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi playing ball with children in Kerala has gone viral amidst the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi is part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will cover 3,570 kilometres in 150 days.

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. A video of Rahul Gandhi was shared by the Congress party's official Twitter handle with the caption, 'we have to nurture the future of these kids and for this, every difficulty would be fought."

The 40 second video shows kids dressed in purple t-shirts and white shorts. They are seen playing football on the streets of Palakkad.

Rahul Gandhi while interacting with the children takes the ball from one of the children and throws it towards the child. Huge cheers can be heard when he does so.

Meanwhile the Rajasthan Congress plunged into crisis again after over 80 MLAs close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tendered their resignations to the Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Sunday night. They are protesting the appointment of a new Rajasthan CM from the camp which rebelled against the Gehlot government in 2020.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 15:51 [IST]