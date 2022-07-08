Delhi HC rejects to vacate stay on order asking Delhi govt to deliver on rent promise

Vivo India moves Delhi HC challenging freezing of bank accounts

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 08: Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo on Friday moved the Delhi high court against the freezing of all its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate. The Delhi High Court has allowed the request for an urgent hearing.

According to ED, Vivo has remitted almost 50 per cent of its turnover, which is Rs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes in India.

The federal probe agency has seized funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars after its pan-India raids that were launched early this week on July 5 against Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. and its 23 associated companies.

It alleged that "employees of Vivo India, including some Chinese nationals, did not cooperate with the search proceedings and tried to abscond, remove and hide digital devices which were retrieved by the search teams."

Vivo India remitted about 50% of income to China to dodge taxes: ED

The stepped-up action against the Chinese-backed companies or entities operating in India comes in the backdrop of the military stand-off between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh has been ongoing for more than two years now.

China on Wednesday expressed hope that India will conduct the ongoing investigations into the Chinese mobile manufacturer firm Vivo in accordance with the law and regulations and provide a " truly fair" and "non-discriminatory" business environment to China's firms.

Asked about the ongoing raids on Vivo offices in several locations in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that the Chinese side is closely following the developments on this matter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 13:59 [IST]