Visibility for availability of vaccines for entire month of June provided in advance to States/UTs: Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: The month of June will see an increased number of vaccines against COVID-19.

The two companies supplying the jabs are looking to ramp up production capacity to 110-120 million doses from the existing 75-80 million, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said that at least 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be supplied to the states and Union Territories for vaccination of the priority groups of health care workers, health line workers and people aged 45 years and above as free supply form the Centre. In addition to this 59 million vaccines will be available for direct procurement by the states and private hospitals.

Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute promises 10 crore Covishield doses in June

"In June 2021, close to 120 million (119,570,000) doses will be available for the national Covid-19 vaccination programme. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and Covid-appropriate behaviour. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost," a statement from the Health Ministry read.

Serum Institute of India's chief executive officer, Aadar Poonawalla informed Union Home Minister, Amit Shah that the company will be ramping up vaccine production in June by around 90-100 million doses. SII locally produces the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.

"Visibility for availability of vaccines for the entire month of June 2021 has been provided well in advance to States/UTs by Union Government as communicated to States and UTs vide letters of Union Health Ministry dated 17th May 2021, 27th May 2021 and 29th May 2021. States have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise the vaccine wastage," the statement by the Health Ministry also read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 8:13 [IST]