YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Viral video: Traffic police stops commuters to allow tiger to cross road

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: A video of a traffic cop stopping the commuters to let a tiger cross the road has gone viral.

    At a time when road accidents involving wild animals are on the rise, it was heartening to see how traffic police personnel stopped commuters on both sides of the road to allow the tiger to cross the path.

    Viral video: Traffic police stops commuters to allow tiger to cross road

    In the video, the traffic police stop commuters at a signal on both sides of the road and ask them to remain calm as a tiger wants to cross the road. The commuters are seen capturing the rare sight on their cellphones.

    A policeman is seen urging people to stay quiet and not frighten the animal in any way. It is interesting to note how calm the tiger was and how the motorists waited patiently for it to go back into the forest.

    'Errant' tiger that killed five people in less than 40 days shifted to Lucknow zoo'Errant' tiger that killed five people in less than 40 days shifted to Lucknow zoo

    The video was posted by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. He wrote, "Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location." The IFS officer was not sure about the location of the video but some users claimed that it was shot in Maharashtra.

    So far, it has garnered close to two lakh views.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news tiger

    Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X