Viral video: Traffic police stops commuters to allow tiger to cross road

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 24: A video of a traffic cop stopping the commuters to let a tiger cross the road has gone viral.

At a time when road accidents involving wild animals are on the rise, it was heartening to see how traffic police personnel stopped commuters on both sides of the road to allow the tiger to cross the path.

In the video, the traffic police stop commuters at a signal on both sides of the road and ask them to remain calm as a tiger wants to cross the road. The commuters are seen capturing the rare sight on their cellphones.

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

A policeman is seen urging people to stay quiet and not frighten the animal in any way. It is interesting to note how calm the tiger was and how the motorists waited patiently for it to go back into the forest.

The video was posted by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. He wrote, "Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location." The IFS officer was not sure about the location of the video but some users claimed that it was shot in Maharashtra.

So far, it has garnered close to two lakh views.

Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 16:50 [IST]