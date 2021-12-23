List of which have and which have not started NEET UG Counselling 2021

Viral Video shows shoppers jostling for space in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 23: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, a video purportedly showing shoppers falling on each other and struggling to walk in a crowded Sarojini Nagar market went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, which was recorded on Sunday, people are seen jostling to make their way through the market and flouting social distancing norms. Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, blamed hawkers for the situation.

"We can only ensure that customers follow Covid-appropriate behaviour inside shops but cannot do anything about it when they are anywhere outside. The hawkers do not listen to the market association. The authorities have to take responsibility and penalise those not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks. "We are scared of another lockdown as we have already faced huge losses during the two previous lockdowns. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities to improve the situation," he said.

Randhawa said the market has four gates. Guards with sanitisers and thermometers have been deployed at all gates.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest since June 22, that took its tally to 14,42,515. The positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent, according to health department data. The city had reported 102 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent and 91 cases on Monday with the same positivity rate.

On Sunday, the city logged 107 cases with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city. Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:19 [IST]