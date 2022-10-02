Watch: Harsh Goenka shares captivating video of Mount Everest

Mount Everest expedition: How many climbers died this season

New Delhi, Oct 02: Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a captivating video of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world. It is also known as Sagarmatha or Chomolungma in Nepal.

The video, which has now gone viral shows mountaineers who set out to conquer the peak and dare to brave the extreme weather conditions of the region. It also gives a glipmse of a mountaineer launching a drone that has recorded the breathtaking sight.

"Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone!," posted Harsh Goenka.

I wanted to see heaven . I went to the Himalayas & knew how heaven would be like ! — Deepak goyal (@deepgoyal999) September 30, 2022

Mount Everest attracts many climbers, including highly experienced mountaineers. There are two main climbing routes, one approaching the summit from the southeast in Nepal and the other from the north in Tibet.

Everest presents dangers such as altitude sickness, weather, and wind, as well as hazards from avalanches and the Khumbu Icefall.

As of 2019, over 300 people have died on Everest, many of whose bodies remain on the mountain.

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 60,000 views on Twitter, leaving many mersmerising.

"What a spectacular visuals..How the new age technology helps in exploring wonders from nature," posted a Twitter user.

"I wanted to see heaven. I went to the Himalayas & knew how heaven would be like," wrote anoter.

"Just curious, given that air is so thin at such heights, wouldnt a very powerful drone be required to reach that height?." third user tweeted.

So the drone can now say “I climbed Mount Everest.” — Geeta K (@GeetaK20) September 30, 2022