Viral video: Bangle seller thrashed in MP's Indore; Minister says used fake name

    Indore, Aug 23: A video of 25-year-old Muslim bangle seller was allegedly thrashed in full public view by a group of men in Banganga area of Indore. He was also accussed of molesting women under the pretext of selling bangles.

    A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

    Taslim Ali, a resident of UP, was selling bangles in Govind Nagar area on Sunday afternoon when a group of people accosted him, asking him his name and address. Once they learnt his name, they allegedly beat him up. Some of the attackers also snatched money from the victim.

    Ashutosh Bagri, Indore SP said,''a bangle seller in Banganga Police station area was thrashed & objectionable language was used against him. FIR registered, the accused are being identified through the video. Stringent action will be taken against them.''

    ''This shouldn't be given a communal colour. If a man hides his name, caste & religion then bitterness comes in. Our daughters wear bangles & apply henna during Sawan. He had come as a bangle seller, there was confusion & truth came out after seeing his ID,'' Home minister Narottam Mishra said.

    Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under section 141 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) 147 (using criminal force), 153- A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 15:07 [IST]
    X