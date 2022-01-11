Digvijaya Singh on BJP MLA's call to break legs of Congressmen: I'll go to his house to recite Ramdhun

Viral Video: Angry woman throws vendor’s fruits on street after handcart allegedly hits her car

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 11: A video of an angry woman throwing away the fruits from the handcart has gone viral on social media sites. Allegedly, she lost her cool after his car slightly brushed off her vehicle.

According to a report on Navbharat Times, she is identified as Chitralekha Tripathi. She works as a professor at a private university in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. In the viral clip, she is seen destroying the fruits of the vendor even as he tries to stop her from throwing his fruits away.

Passers-by watch the incident but show no interest to solve the dispute nor prevent the woman from throwing the fruits away.

The video has now gone viral and garnered a strong response from netizens. People are angry with the woman for throwing the fruits on the streets and the vendor is garnering their sympathy.

The woman seen in the video is a professor in one of the Bhopal's private university. She started throwing the fruits of the fruit vendor after her parked car was slightly touched. The vendor kept requesting her helplessnessly, that he will repair it...not to throw his fruits. pic.twitter.com/MgmaK7uz8j — Ritesh J. (@riteshjyotii) January 11, 2022

They are of the view that even if he was at fault the woman in the video could have solved the issue through talks rather than destroying the fruits.