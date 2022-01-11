YouTube
    Viral Video: Angry woman throws vendor's fruits on street after handcart allegedly hits her car

    New Delhi, Jan 11: A video of an angry woman throwing away the fruits from the handcart has gone viral on social media sites. Allegedly, she lost her cool after his car slightly brushed off her vehicle.

    According to a report on Navbharat Times, she is identified as Chitralekha Tripathi. She works as a professor at a private university in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. In the viral clip, she is seen destroying the fruits of the vendor even as he tries to stop her from throwing his fruits away.

    Passers-by watch the incident but show no interest to solve the dispute nor prevent the woman from throwing the fruits away.

    The video has now gone viral and garnered a strong response from netizens. People are angry with the woman for throwing the fruits on the streets and the vendor is garnering their sympathy.

    They are of the view that even if he was at fault the woman in the video could have solved the issue through talks rather than destroying the fruits.

