Video of Muslim mob threatening school teachers to stop prayers goes viral

The students in addition to reciting prayers and mantras also take part in quiz, news reading. This is done to encourage extra-curricular activities, the school said

New Delhi, Jan 26: A complaint has been filed by a primary school teacher in the Palanpur city of Gujarat after he received threats from the Muslim community over threats over prayers. Reports said that Muslims had tried to stop the prayers.

The incident that took place on January 23 was reported from the N Kothari Primary School in Dhondiwali Palampur. In his complaints to the division primary education officer, the teacher said that some antisocial elements had come to the school and created a ruckus while demanding that the prayers be stopped. The incident had gone viral on the social media.

A mob of 10 to 12 persons barged into the school when the prayers began. They demanded that the prayers be stopped immediately. The school has 16 teachers, 500 students of which around 150 are from the Muslim community.

Divya Bhaskar while quoting music teacher, Maheshbhai Solanki said that every day students recite mantras and prayers during the 20-minute time allowed. The other activities include quiz etc. The mob barged in at the prayer time and abused the teachers while demanding that the prayers be stopped. The students were extremely scared. A complaint has been made with the division primary education officer the teacher also said.

The school told Divya Bhaskar that the students participate in reciting prayers, mantras and other activities. These activities also include, quiz, reading of news, skits and more. The school said that it encourages children to take part in extra-curricular activities.

The written complaint by the school said that a few residents who live in the area do like the prayers that take place every morning. They often create problems at the school demanding that the prayers be stopped.

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11:13 [IST]