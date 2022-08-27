Video of man using hot dog as straw for his beer goes viral

Video: Sonali Phogat held on to her aide, staggers out of Goa restaurant hours before death

New Delhi, Aug 27: The internet is full of weird food experiments and food combinations. From 'gulaab jamun pakoras' to 'maggi milkshakes', people trying out bizarre food combinations. One man took to Instagram with a bizarre idea. However, as much as we all love hot dog and beer, this man has completely ruined them for us. But what is it that ruined the beer?

A video of the same has gone viral where the man is seen drinking beer through a hot dog. The clip was posted on Instagram by Nicolas Heller under the handle "newyorknico."

In the video, the man is seen watching the game and devouring a hotdog and a glass of beer. But afterwards, he makes the decision to dip the hotdog into the glass and use it as a straw. He is shown poking two holes into the hotdog, one on each side, to accomplish this. The hotdog is then placed into the beer, which he finally drinks.

Watch the video here:

The popular video has received more than 1.28 lakh likes so far. As of right now, this popular video has received over 9,000 comments from users.

Social media users were shocked to witness such a peculiar technique of sipping beer. While some laughed at this unusual idea. Many people were genuinely concerned to see this bizarre idea.

Padma Lakshmi, an actress, model, and author, also reposted the video with a bunch of surprised face emojis.

What do you think?

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 16:39 [IST]