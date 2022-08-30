Vice-principal among 2 held for rape of 14-year-old girl at Silvassa

pti-Deepika S

Silvassa, Aug 30: In a heinous act, a 14-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by two teachers of her school, including the vice-principal, at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

The accused, who threatened the minor girl and warned her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to others have been arrested now.

"The victim complained that the accused vice-principal and the teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted her in the school and threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone," a police officer said.

An FIR (first information report) was lodged on August 29, and her statement was recorded and medical examination conducted, the police officer said.

Both the accused were arrested the same day and produced before a local court, which sent them to police custody till September 3, he said.

"The mobile phones of the two accused persons have been seized and they will be sent for forensic examination. Efforts were being made to find out if any other teacher had a role in the incident. Further investigation was underway," Superintendent of Police RP Meena said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory issued an order on Tuesday, saying the private school shall remain closed until further notice.

A case was registered against the duo at the Silvassa police station under sections 376 (2)(f)(n) (for rape on a minor), 376 D (gang-rape), 377 (unnatural intercourse) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) for aggravated sexual assault among others, and also the Information Technology Act.