Vice-Presidental Election 2022: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh arrives in wheelchair to cast vote

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: Former prime minister and Congress MP Manmohan Singh on Saturday reached the parliament in a wheelchair to cast his vote for the vice-presidential election 2022. The voting process has begun after Prime Minister Modi cast the first vote. The polling is being conducted in Room number 63 of the Parliament Complex.

When Singh reached the ballot box, he was helped by two officials to get up from his wheelchair and cast his vote.

Delhi | Former Prime Minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election today at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/PUH0RDcVIm — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

The veteran Congress leader and two-time former prime minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on October 13 last year after he complained of weakness following a fever. He was discharged from the hospital on October 31.

He was undergoing treatment under cardiologist Nitish Naik. Dr. Nitish Naik was the former Prime Minister's personal physician for several years. Apart from him, many specialist doctors of AIIMS also examined the physical condition of the 89-year-old former prime minister. Manmohan returned home 18 days after being admitted to the hospital. He did not step into Parliament during the winter session last year due to physical illness.

Vice-Presidental Poll 2022: PM Modi casts his vote at Parliament House

Earlier, in April last year, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital's trauma care center due to corona. Later he recovered and returned home. The former prime minister underwent bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. Former Prime Minister is now a Rajya Sabha MP.