VHP to organise a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex in support of Ram Temple on December 2

New Delhi, Nov 29: After a big rally in Ayodhya and Nagpur on November 25 and proposed rally on December 9 in Delhi, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is now planning a big rally in support of the Ram Temple in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai on December 2, 2018. Though the rally is being organised by the VHP and the responsibility of managing the rally has been entrusted with to Navi Mumbai district unit of the organisation but all affiliate organisation are working to make it successful.

The VHP will continue with such activities till January 31 and February 1, 2019, Dharm Sansad at Prayagraj where next course of action will be decided by saints if no decision has been taken on the issue till the time. VHP is organising one after another rally in the country. One of the organisers of the rally told Oneindia, "We are organising this rally for the construction of magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Temple of Ram Lalla already exists in Ayodhya but we want to make it magnificence."

A Rashtra Sevika Samiti worker said, "There is a need to misunderstand that this rally is against anyone. So people propagating this misinformation all across must understand that this is simply for the construction of Ram temple."

The initiative is taken by Navi Mumbai district but all the affiliate organisations of Sangh Pariwar is working to make it a successful rally. Rashtra Sevika Samiti too is involved with this event with all its workers involved in it. Online registration is being done for people wanting to attend rally so the person can be provided transport. Samiti is also in the forefront of the management of the rally. So all arrangement, controlling and scheduling is done by the Rashtra Sevik Samiti."

The rally is expected to be huge. "Though we don't want to quote any figure right now but looking at the size of the complex it is going to be huge. Bandra Kurla Complex in in the heart of the city so Parla, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai districts as per Sangh division are working for the rally and people from the surrounding will participate in the rally. All these districts too are participating, working and contributing for the rally," said the source.

"We are planning to collect quality people more than the number and it is organised keeping the temple at the centre. We want a temple at Ayodhya as per the importance of the place and veneration for Lord Ram and the respect that we have for Maryada Purushottam. So these rallies are being organised all across the state," said the Rashtra Sevika Samiti worker.