Veteran Journalist Kuldeep Nayyar dies at 95, condolences pour in

President Kovind pays tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind took to twitter and wrote: "Sad to hear of the passing of Kuldip Nayar, veteran editor and writer, diplomat and parliamentarian, and a determined champion of democracy during the Emergency. His readers will miss him. Condolences to his family and associates.

PM Modi calls Kuldip Nayar an intellectual giant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described Kuldip Nayar as an "intellectual giant" and said the veteran journalist would be remembered for his fearless views.

Tweeting from his personal handle, he said "Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views, his work spanned across many decades. His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. My condolences."

Nayyar's death a loss to Indian journalism: Shah

Condoling the death of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayyar, BJP president Amit Shah said today that his firm stand against the Emergency can never be forgotten and his demise is a loss to Indian journalism.

"My condolences on the sad demise of veteran journalist & former Rajya Sabha member, Kuldip Nayar ji. I had met him a few months back. He was full of energy and humour. Nayar ji's firm stand against Emergency can never be forgotten. His passing away is a loss to India's journalism," Shah said in tweet.

Mamata expresses grief over Kuldip Nayyar's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed her grief over the passing away of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar. She extended her condolences to Nayyars family, admirers and colleagues.

"Saddened at the passing away of fearless, popular veteran journalist and author Kuldip Nayar. My condolences to his family, admirers and colleagues," Banerjee tweeted.

Nayyar’s contribution to journalism will be remembered, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too tweeted to say that Nayar's contribution to journalism will be remembered.

"Saddened by the demise of senior journalist, columnist & former MP, Shri Kuldeep Nayyar. As a columnist, he candidly expressed his views in his widely read column "Between the Lines." His contribution to journalism will be remembered. My thoughts are with his bereaved family," Home Minister said in tweet.