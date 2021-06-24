Children’s Day special: Jawaharlal Nehru's finest quotes to define his love for kids

Eid al-Adha 2018: Quotes, messages to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, FB

Happy Daughters Day 2018: Best messages, wishes, quotes to share with your daughter

From IIT to LeT: Top quotes by Sushma Swaraj

Happy Hug Day 2021: Send your wishes, quotes, messages for your love

Vat Purnima Vrat 2021: Here are few wishes, messages to send it for your friends and loved ones

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 24: On this day, married women hailing from Maharashtra and Gujarat observe a day-long fast on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon day) of Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). It can be seen that women pay tribute to Savitri, a devout woman who rescued her husband Satyawan from Lord Yama, the God of death.

And as a mark of respect, women observe a fast, perform the puja of a Banyan Tree and pray for their husband's wellbeing.

Calcutta high court to take up CM Mamata Banerjee's plea seeking recusal of election petition today

As the celebrations begin, here are some Happy Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat wishes, messages and quotes to friends and family.

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat wishes

a. Here's wishing you a very happy Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat

b. Wishing you all a very Happy Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat

c May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavours. Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat

d. Here's wishing you a very Happy married life. Happy Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat

e. Happy Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat

f. A very Happy Vat Purnima Savitri Vrat to you and your family.

g. Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat greetings to you and your loved ones.

h. Vat Savitri Vrat ki shubheccha

i. Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat ki hardik shubh kamnayein

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat messages

a. This Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat, may Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva shower you with their choicest blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

b. Here's extending my warm greetings on the auspicious day of Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat.

c. This Vat Savitri Vrat Purnima day, I hope and pray that Devi Savitri and the Gods shower you and your loved ones with their choicest blessings.

d. A very happy and blissful Vat Savitri Vrat to you and everyone at home.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 8:42 [IST]