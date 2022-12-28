Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody in Tunisha's death case

How Uddhav Thackeray’s Maharashtra govt tried to cover up murder of Hindu pharmacist Umesh Kolhe

Sheezan Khan has been sent to two-day police custody in the death case of Tunisha Sharma.

Mumbai, Dec 28: The Vasai Court in Maharashtra has sent Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody on Wednesday in connection with the death of actress Tunisha Sharma.

The actress was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. Based on the complaint filed by her mother, her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He was

The final rites of actress Tunisha Sharma were performed on Tuesday at Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. Her mother Vanita Sharma and several TV actors attended the cremation of the deceased.

Tunisha Sharma case should be probed from 'love jihad' angle, says BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar

Khan and Tunisha ended their relationship 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well, ANI reported.

In a clip shared with the media, Tunisha's mother alleged that Sheezan had cheated on her daughter. "Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared."

On the other hand, Sheezan, during the investigation, has revealed that he broke up with Sharma as he was "disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar", according to a report by news agency ANI.

He has also claimed that Tunisha Sharma had attempted suicide earlier also. "I saved her then and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," he reportedly told her.

TV actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites performed in Mumbai; accused's mother, sister attend funeral

The autopsy report of actress Tunisha Sharma has specified 'hanging' as the cause of death, the Mumbai police said on Sunday.

"Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging," ANI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav as saying.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 16:09 [IST]