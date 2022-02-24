Valimai: Petrol bomb hurled at actor Ajith fans outside cinema hall in TN, one injured

Coimbatore, Feb 24: A fan of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar was injured when a bike-borne gang hurled a petrol bomb at a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall on Thursday.

On Thursday, Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated Tamil movie Valimai hit the screens and huge crowd had gathered around the theatre complex in Gandhipuram area. Around 4.30 am, the actor's fans were erecting a flex board when the unknown miscreants threw a petrol bomb and fled the spot.

The incident injured one named Kumar. It caused tense moments in the area, the cops said.

Police suspect rivalry between fans of the actor over erecting banners as motive behind the crime. Security has been beefed up in front of other theaters in the city following the incident. Investigation is underway, they added.

Valimai is produced by Bollywood's Boney Kapoor. It is directed by H Vinoth. Huma Qureshi plays the female lead. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 15:03 [IST]