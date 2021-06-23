YouTube
    Vaccine mix-up: Different jabs given to six people as second dose in Jharkhand's Palamu

    By
    |

    Palamu (Jharkhand), Jun 22: Six people in Jharkhand's Palamu district were administered Covishield vaccine as their second dose against coronavirus on Wednesday, though they had received a shot of Covaxin as the first, an official said.

    This happened because of a mistake, but the change in the vaccine will not have any significant negative effect on them, Chief Medical Officer of the district, Dr Anil Kumar Singh, said.

    "Those six people went to a community health centre at Hariharganj to receive their second dose of Covaxin. However, they were given Covishield due to lapse on the part of the employees there," Singh said.

    They will be under observation for 24 hours. The six will have to take the second dose of Covishield, the official said.

    After the mix-up was noticed, there was a commotion at the centre and police personnel have been deputed at the spot.

    Chhatarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar said that police and civil officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 22:21 [IST]
