    Vaccine for cervical cancer: SEC to review Serum Institute’s HPV jab trial data today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi [India] June 15: The first indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine against cervical cancer by the Serum Institute of India (SII) will be discussed by the Subject expert committee on Wednesday.

    The application for market authorization of the qHPV vaccine was submitted to the DCGI on June 8 by Prakash Kumar Singh (director of government and regulatory affairs).

    Vaccine for cervical cancer: SEC to review Serum Institute’s HPV jab trial data today
    Representational Image

    The application to the DCGI by Singh mentions the antibody response of the vaccine against HPV types in all dose and age groups.

    The vaccine is expected to be launched in the market before the end of 2022, sources told ANI. The qHPV will be India's first indigenously curated vaccine against cervical cancer.

    To ensure its early availability in the country, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India has applied for market authorization after completing the phase 2/3 clinical trial with the support of the Department of Biotechnology.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:00 [IST]
