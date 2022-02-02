Uttarakhand elections: Congress manifesto promises 40% women in police force

New Delhi, Feb 2: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released the manifesto of the party for the Uttarakhand elections. The grand old party has made several promises to the people if elected to power and notably, it has claimed to reserve 40 per cent jobs for women in the police department.

The manifesto called 'Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra' mentions about the creation of a 'tourism police' force and jobs for four lakh people.

As per the manifesto, Congress is giving priority to women in 40 per cent government jobs while assuring to bring down the domestic LPG price to Rs 500.

Priyanka Gandhi, who released the manifesto at a virtual rally that streamed live in all 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand, accused the BJP government of doing nothing for the people in the last five years and urged people to take their power of votes seriously to bring change.

''The present government did nothing in five years. We still see only the work done by our government which preceded it. They did nothing because they did not have the intention,'' news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

''The Congress can bring change but only if you wake up to fight for your rights and for the future of your children,'' the AICC general secretary said.

She then said that the double-engine has stopped working due to the unprecedented rise in petrol and diesel prices. Priyanka slammed the Centre for not clearing Rs 14,000 dues of sugarcane farmers which could have been settled with Rs 16,000 crore spent on the two aeroplanes by Modi government.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 17:45 [IST]