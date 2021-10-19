YouTube
    Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress to give 40% tickets to women, says Priyanka Gandhi

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vardra on Tuesday announced that the party will give 40 per cent of its tickets to women in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Addressing a press conference, Priyanka said "The Congress party has decided that it will give 40% of the total election tickets to women in the state."

    uttar pradesh congress priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 13:55 [IST]
    X