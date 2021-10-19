Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Congress to give 40% tickets to women, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lakhimpur violence case: MoS Ajay Mishra's son denied bail, one more sent to police custody

New Delhi, Oct 19: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vardra on Tuesday announced that the party will give 40 per cent of its tickets to women in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Addressing a press conference, Priyanka said "The Congress party has decided that it will give 40% of the total election tickets to women in the state."

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 13:55 [IST]