Uttar Pradesh: 8 killed in fire at chemical factory in Hapur

New Delhi, Jun 04: Eight people were killed and several injured in a huge fire at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. There were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from Delhi, when the incident occurred.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.

Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives. Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries.

"Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible," said Hapur IG Praveen Kumar.

The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump. Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and asked officials to extend all help to the families of the deceased.

"The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," the CM's office tweeted.

UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the minister tweeted.