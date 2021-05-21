Use of Ayush medicines, HIT Covid app, Door-to-Door testing...: Some of the best practices followed by States

After eminent Odisha eculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, his two sons succumb to Covid-19 in 2 days

New Delhi, May 21: Union Health Ministry listed out some of innovations & best practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during interaction on 18th & 20th May with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners on Public Response to COVID Management.

Some of the innovations and best practices shared by the districts with the Prime Minister are as follows:

Establishment and operation of Isolation Centres and Covid Care Centres with the active cooperation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Gautam Budh Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh.

- Community engagement at Mohalla level, Village, Block and District level by involving elected representatives and losing candidates of the last election, in promoting prompt isolation and containment measures in Madhya Pradesh.

Work Site Covid Vaccination Centres and Drive Through Covid Vaccination Centres in Gurugram, Haryana.

- Digital Portal for real-time tracking bed occupancy, oxygen consumption in all 102 hospitals as well as availability of Ambulances in Gurugram, Haryana.

Effective use of Kashi Covid Response Centre (KCRC) to provide one-stop solution for all Covid related queries of common citizens in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Use of Taxi Ambulances in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Utilisation of Ayush medicines and Ayush Health Facilities for Covid management in the UT of Chandigarh.

Distribution of Ayush Kadha in Haat Bazaars of District Janjgir Champa, Chhattisgarh.

Tiffin Box service at all Covid Care Centres with the help of community engagement in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Mobile OPD at Block Level to provide non-Covid essential services to villages and provision of "Oxygen Mitra" in each hospital to check oxygen wastage in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Door-to-Door testing using both RAT and RT-PCR in rural areas which brought down the positivity from 38% to 2.8% in a period of one month in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Use of "HIT Covid" App to track and monitor home isolated Covid patients in Patna, Bihar.

Use of "Oxygen Nurses" to ensure rational use of Oxygen in hospitals in Kerala.

Use of geographically distributed Oxygen buffer stock manned by senior officers in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"Such innovative practices may be replicated by customizing them to suit local needs in your State. You are also requested to share State-specific best practices that are worth emulating," said the letter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on constant innovation and adoption of dynamic methods and strategies to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, this virus is continuously changing its form and the scientists are working to deal with the mutant virus.

The Prime Minister interacted with the District Officials of ten States on the Covid-19 situation today.

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 11:56 [IST]