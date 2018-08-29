UPA prepared list of 128 naxal friendly outfits, arrested sympathisers were part of it: Report

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Centre will strongly back the action taken by the Maharashtra Police which arrested five persons on the charge that they were helping naxalites. The police say that the fresh arrests were made on the basis of solid evidence and there was a major conspiracy in the making.

Officials in the Home Ministry say that the arrested persons had been providing both financial and logistic support to the naxalites. Further the officials also say that there were attempts on to forge alliances with terror groups.

Also Read | NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt, DGP over arrest of 5 activists

The official also added that alliances were being forged with groups unconnected with the naxal or leftist ideology. Officials however added that they will make out a strong case in court and provide all the evidence there to back their case.

In its report to the Centre, the Pune police said that the UPA had in December 2012 identified 128 organisations linked to the naxals and written to all states asking them to take action against those people involved with with such organisations. Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Mahesh Raut are part of organisations that are on the list of 128, the police also said.

Also Read | Bhima Koregaon probe: Place all activists under house arrest for now says SC

Further the police said that the CPI (Maoist) in a bid to achieve their ultimate goal through protracted peoples war, attaches immense importance to the 'Urban Movement' which works towards creation of a United Front in support of their movement.

The urban movement is the main source of providing leadership and resources to the CPI(Maoists). The urban centres are responsible for the supply of technologies, expertise, information and other logistic support.