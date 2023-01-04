Yogi Adityanath posts photo with cat on his lap, says 'even animals can tell between friends and foes’

UP: Woman dies after truck hits her scooty, drags her for 3 km in Banda

Lucknow, Jan 04: While the country is still shocked over the horrific accident in Delhi's Sultanpuri, a similar incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday when a female riding a scooty was hit by a truck and dragged her body for 3 kilometers.

"A lady govt officer died on the spot, in Banda district, after her two-wheeler vehicle was hit by a truck & got stuck into it. The vehicle was dragged after being stuck in the truck due to which a fire broke out in the truck," ASP Banda said to news agency ANI.

According to a report, the truck caught fire as the woman's body got stuck in the cecchis.

The victim Pushpa, a resident of Lucknow, worked as a clerk in the university. She went out to buy household items and petrol when the accident took place. People tried to stop the truck but the driver did not stop.

The accused driver is on the run and the police are investigating the entire matter based on the information provided by bypassers.

The accident happened just four days after a 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car in Delhi's Sultanpuri. The woman got stuck in the car and was dragged for about 13 kilometers before her body was found lying on the road without clothes.

Five men who were allegedly in the car -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal-- have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections even as the police came under fire for its "shoddy investigation" in the matter. The accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 23:41 [IST]