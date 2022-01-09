UP reports 7,695 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 3.46%

Elections 2022: High stakes for BJP; Congress faces question over its place in opposition

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Jan 09: Uttar Pradesh clocked 7,695 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest surge ahead of the polls.

The 7,695 infections took the overall tally in the state to 25,974. A total of 16,88,648 patients have recovered so far. 4 patients have died in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh is yet to declare any restrictions. However, the state has imposed night curfew from January 6, from 10 pm to 6 am. Also, closure of schools has been extended till January 16.

The government also said that all districts upon crossing 1,000 Covid cases will have to shut down cinema halls, gyms, spas and banquet halls.

For weddings, 100 people are allowed in closed spaces, while 50% will be allowed in open spaces.

Meanwhile,Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma recently said the state government is already prepared to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

"We have given instructions to all to follow the Covid guidelines in letter and spirit and have started the process to expeditiously vaccinate schoolchildren," he told reporters, said news agency PTI.

On the coronavirus vaccination drive in the state, he said about 86 per cent of the eligible population has been inoculated so far.

Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 21:05 [IST]