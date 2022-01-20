YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Polls: Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of '2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Delhi', joins BSP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 20: Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of '2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Delhi', joined Bahujan Samaj Party.

    Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Delhi, joins Bahujan Samaj Party

    Born on January 10, 1982 in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, Seema is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, who gained popularity in the media and among the Indian public when she chose to be the lawyer and legal counsel for the victim of the 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gang rape and murder case.

    Baladin Kushwaha and Ramkuanri Kushwaha are her parents. Baladin Kushwaha, her father, was the Gram Pradhan of Bidhipur Gram Panchayat. Her family already had six children, and she was the fourth daughter.

    Seema Kushwaha continues to fight for the voices of those in our Indian communities who are frequently ignored, following up on case delays and speaking up for the victims.

    She continues to make inroads into this rigid structure, inspiring and motivating others to do the same. She inspires others by demonstrating that to achieve one's goals, one must work hard and fight for one's rights in society.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X