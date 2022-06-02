YouTube
    UP officer sacked for Best Engineer Osama Bin Laden picture in office

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 02: An officer of a state-run power distribution company was suspended on Wednesday over having a picture of Osama bin Laden in his office describing the Al-Qaeda terrorist as "world's best junior engineer", officials said.

    Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), placed a picture of bin Laden in his office, with a note below it that read "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer", the officials said.

    UP officer sacked for Best Engineer Osama Bin Laden picture in office
    File Photo of Osama bin Laden

    After bin Laden's picture with the message went viral on social media, senior district officials took a cognizance and ordered the SDO's suspension. The picture of bin Laden was also removed from the office, they said.

    "Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident," said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

    The suspended officer has defended his act. "Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed, but I have its several copies," Gautam said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 9:09 [IST]
