UP elections: 23 Muslims, 10 SC candidates in second list of BSP candidates

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Jan 22: BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday unveiled the second list of candidates for constituencies going to polls in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Party sources have informed that among the 51 names 23 candidates belong to the Muslim community and 10 from scheduled castes. The BSP list contains candidates for seats in Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts which will go to polls in the second phase on February 14.

The seven-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10 and continue till March 7 and results will be declared on March 10.

Also, a new slogan 'Har polling booth ko jitana hai, BSP ko satta mein lana hai' was released. The BSP president urged the party workers to follow the COVID-19 protocol issued by the Election Commission while working for the victory of candidates to realise the dreams of BR Ambedkar and party's founder Kanshi Ram.

"The BSP is fighting alone in UP and Uttarkhand with full strength and preparations but in Punjab it has formed an alliance with Akali Dal. I have full faith that our party will get good results in these two states and its alliance will perform well in Punjab," she said.

The BSP had released the first list of candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party on January 15.

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 17:30 [IST]