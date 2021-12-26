UP govt beat those seeking employment with sticks, remember this when BJP seeks votes: Rahul Gandhi

UP Elections 2022: BJP will win 300+ seats: Amit Shah's big prediction

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 26: Even as the poll pundits are projecting the BJP to come to power again in Uttar Pradesh with reduced seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has predicted his party to win the next assembly election with 300+ seats.

Speaking at a rally in Orai, Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Shah said, "Today, I want to say that we're going win more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022." He called Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are "casteist parties" while claiming that PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stand for 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas.'

As per the surveys, the BJP-led NDA alliance will come to power again but is projected to lose at least 100+ seats. In the 403-member assembly, it had won 325 seats.

Attacking Samajwadi Party further, Amit Shah said, "Under the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, there were 3 Ps- 'Parivarwaad, Pakshpaath and Palayan'. BJP today has established law and order in the State."

He added, "Samajwadi Party is dreaming that it will come to power again in Uttar Pradesh and they will stop the ongoing works at Ram Janmabhoomi. Akhilesh Ji, no one can stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

Uttar Pradesh will go for polls in early 2022. With only a few months left for elections, all parties have started preparation for the crucial polls.

This election is seen as a semi-final for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and a win in the state elections will boost the BJP's confidence ahead of 2024 General Elections as UP has 80 Lok Sabha seats.