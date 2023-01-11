Six lessons for Karnataka parties from the verdicts in Gujarat and Himachal

UP court sentences AAP MP Sanjay Singh, five others to 3-month imprisonment in a 22-year old case

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 11: A special court of MP-MLA, awarded three-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,500 to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and five others on Wednesday in a case registered against them in 2001 over a protest against frequent power cuts in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Along with three-month jail term, the court also fined the accused of Rs 1,500.

Special magistrate of the MP/MLA court Yogesh Yadav awarded the sentence to Singh, former Samajwadi Party MLA Anup Sanda, former corporator Kamal Srivastava and three others, as reported by PTI.

The case was registered against them under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

However, the court of special magistrate Yogesh Kumar Yadav has ordered the release of all the accused while giving them a chance to file an appeal in the higher court. The matter is related to Kotwali Nagar on June 19, 2001.

Anup Sanda, who later became MLA from SP and his partner Sanjay Singh, now Rajya Sabha MP of AAP, protested by blocking the roads against frequent power cuts and water problem in the city.

The police had registered a case against 10 named and 35 unknown accused, including Anup Sanda, Sanjay Singh, former municipality president Bholanath Agarwal, on the complaint of the then SI Ashok Singh, who was posted in Kotwali Nagar.

The police had filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Singh, Anup Sanda, Vijay , Kamal Srivastava, Subhash Chowdhary and Santosh Verma in the court, while the names of former municipality president Bholanath Agarwaljail, Premchandra Srivastava and Pannalal had been removed.

After the verdict, Singh tweeted in Hindi, "Convicted for protesting for people suffering from power cuts by Sultanpur court and was awarded three months imprisonment and Rs 1,500 fine. I accept all the punishment and the fight for public interest will continue. An appeal against the order will be made in the concerned court."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 23:04 [IST]