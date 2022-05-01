YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: 18-year-old nurse found hanging on first day at work in Unnao, family alleges rape and murder

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Unnao (UP), May 01: A 18-year-old nurse was found hanging from a pillar of a nursing home in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on the first day at work, with her family alleging that she was raped and killed.

    UP: 18-year-old nurse found hanging on first day at work in Unnao, family alleges rape and murder

    Police, however, said the post-mortem examination ruled out rape.

    The body of the nurse was found hanging at New Jeevan Nursing Home in the Bangarmau area of the district on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sashi Shekhar Singh told PTI on Sunday.

    The nurse was on night shift on the first day of her job.

    In a complaint filed with the police, the mother of the deceased has alleged that her daughter was raped and killed.

    The mother also alleged that the managers of the nursing home were behind the incident.

    Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three people under relevant sections of the IPC.

    "We are conducting investigation and the accused behind the incident will soon be put behind bars," the police officer said.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh gangraped

    Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X