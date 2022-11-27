Bollywood starlet at it again: Mocks Indian Army on the Galwan clash, then apologises

Uorfi Javed calls Chetan Bhagat 'pervert', shares screenshots of #MeToo allegations against him

New Delhi, Nov 27: Popular author Chetan Bhagat is facing criticism on social media after he claimed that Uorfi Javed has been distracting the youth of the country with her reels and photos.

During a recent event, Chetan Bhagat gave the example of Uorfi Javed when he was asked to shed light on the topic of phone addiction amongst the youth.

Chetan, while expressing his opinion, said that the youth in India were being adversely affected by their addiction to their digital devices and that this is why Uorfi's Instagram posts got so many likes.

He said, "On one side, there are youngsters who are protecting the country at Kargil, and on the other side, there are people who are checking out Urfi's photos while hiding in their blankets."

Uorfi Javed, who is known for her quirky fashion choices, has come out to bash author Chetan Bhagat for his comments about her.

Uorfi, in her Instagram post caption, wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women rather than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat (sic)."

"Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults (sic)," she added.

"Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when [they] are at fault (sic)," she added.

Reacting to her allegations, the writer took to Twitter to say, "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it's being spread that I have done so. It's fake. a lie.also a Non issue. Haven't criticised anyone.And I also think there's nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career."

Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/ known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie.also a Non issue.Haven’t criticised anyone.And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 27, 2022

Story first published: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 21:50 [IST]