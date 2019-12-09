  • search
    Unidentified man tried to trespass Parliament, caught by security

    New Delhi, Dec 09: A man, who was trying to trespass Parliament building on Monday has been caught by the Security personnel and has been handed over to Delhi Police.

    Reportedly, an unknown person entered Parliament building during the ongoing Winter Session in both the Houses of Parliament.

    Later, he was reportedly detained by the security personnel and handed over to Delhi Police.

    One person, one gun: Govt moves further changes to Arms Amendment Bill

    Meanwhile, investigation in this matter is underway. His identity and intentions to trespass the highly secured zone is yet to be probe.

    Coincidentally, this attempt has been carried close to the 18th anniversary of Parliament terror attack in December 13, 2001.

    In 2001, five terrorists entered Parliament and had opened fire at the security personnel inside.

    In that unfortunate day of Parliament attack nine innocent people were killed, and also the five terrorists who belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), two Pakistan-based terrorist organisations were neutralised.

