From Uddhav's 'Putr Moh' to #ShivSenaCheatsBalasaheb; Sena becomes a butt of jokes on Twitter

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Nov 12: 'Putr Moh' (Affection towards son) as they say in the epic Mahabharata led to the downfall of Kaurava clan. Looks like Uddhav Thackeray's desire to see son Aaditya as the Chief Minister has pushed Shiv Sena to a corner where the party has limited options.

One can only imagine how embarrassing it would be for Uddhav Thackeray if the Sena ends up supporting the NCP-Congress alliance but still does not get CM's post. Uddhav Thackeray jokes are trending on Twitter. #ShivSenaCheatsMaharashtra and #ShivSenaCheatsBalasaheb were buzzing with activity till late on Monday evening.

Hundreds recalled Shiv Sena founder Baba Saheb Thackrey's scathing attacks on Sharad Pawar and the Congress. An old interview in which Balasaheb blasts Pawar's NCP for its role in toppling Vajpayee government is being shared around and re-tweeted.

"Bala Saheb would have been ashamed of his son today..," a netizen has commented while retweeting.

"History will never forget Shivsena's transformation in to a meager spineless party. Babasaheb's legacy going to dust," said another tweet

Till it a disagreement with the BJP, it was fine but when the Sena showed a willingness to take support from the NCP and Congress, may the party went too far. Shiv Sena's is one of the prominent 'saffron parties'. It has never shied from voicing strong 'right-wing' opinion and is at the opposite end of the spectrum as far as Congress is concerned.

[Maharashtra impasse: Guv refused to give us more time, talks with Cong-NCP on, says Aaditya]

Sonia Gandhi that way made smart moves by not doing anything at all. She also has to think that allying with a 'saffron party' will irk its core voters. Whatever is left of Grand Old Party's 'secular' image will just evapourate.

All in all, who will form the government in Maharshtra remains uncertain, but Shiv Sena has emerged as the biggest loser is something that is clear.