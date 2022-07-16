Udaipur killing: NIA court sends 3 accused to Ajmer Jail

‘Not Nupur Sharma, it is the PM, it is the HM responsible….’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 16: An NIA court on Saturday sent three of the accused in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case to Ajmer jail.

The court had earlier sent three of them--Riaz Akhtari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh--to police custody till July 16. The four others, identified as Mohmamad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Asif and Mohsin were sent to judicial custody till August 1.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed by cleaver-wielding Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad at his shop on June 28 in the Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media. The accused had posted a grisly video of the crime online.

Two days later, Mohsin and Asif were arrested. They were allegedly involved in the conspiracy of the killing and had conducted a recce of Kanhaiya's shop.

NIA searches multiple locations in Udaipur murder case

The NIA later arrested Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh on different dates.

NIA had said it suspects the role of a "terror gang and not a terror outfit". The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident.

Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 14:45 [IST]