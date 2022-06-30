YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Udaipur beheading incident: Two accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Udaipur, Jun 30: A local court on Thursday sent the two men accused of murdering a tailor in Udaipur to 14-day judicial custody, an official said.

    Udaipur beheading incident: Two accused sent to judicial custody
    Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad (Image Courtesy: ANI)

    The two accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- were brought in a police van with their faces covered and were produced in the court while several advocates started shouting slogans on the premises.

    Riaz and Ghouse allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. The lawyers gathered on the court premises in large numbers in the evening and started shouting slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.

    Comments

    More UDAIPUR News  

    Read more about:

    udaipur

    Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 21:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X