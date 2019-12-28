  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two youth from AP die at Sunburn festival in Goa, police suspect drug overdose

    By
    |

    Panaji, Dec 28: Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district.

    Two youth from AP die at Sunburn festival in Goa, police suspect drug overdose

    A senior police official said Sai Prasad and Venkat (full name not known) were taken to a hospital in Mapusa but were declared dead.

    The two began to feel uneasy when they were standing outside the venue of the Sunburn festival at Vagatore beach village, waiting for the gates to open, on Friday afternoon, police said.

    They were taken to state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa town, where they were declared dead.

    When asked if drug overdose could be the reason, a senior police official said, "Nothing can be ruled out. "It can be heart attack or drug overdose or anything. We can't say anything till we have postmortem report," he said.

    More GOA News

    Read more about:

    goa drug andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue