YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in wrestler murder case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said on Sunday.

    Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in wrestler murder case

    Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

    Coronavirus cases: Delhi Police chief reviews welfare work for frontline workersCoronavirus cases: Delhi Police chief reviews welfare work for frontline workers

    Earlier, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was on the run.

    Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar''s arrest.

    More SUSHIL KUMAR News  

    Read more about:

    sushil kumar murder

    Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X