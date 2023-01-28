IAF to retire one MiG-21 squadron in two months; entire fleet by 2025

Two IAF fighter jets crash after 'mid-air collision' near Madhya Pradesh's Morena, both pilots safe

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Jan 28: Two IAF fighter jets namely a Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 and a French-origin Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed following a suspected mid-air collision near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The two pilots ejected the aircraft on time and have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

The two jets had taken off from Gwalior in the morning and were part of an exercise. The Sukhoi was being flown by two pilots while the Mirage had one pilot. According to reports, both pilots on Su-30 are safe while an IAF chopper will reach the location of the third pilot soon.

Morena Collector said that the crash happened at 5.30 am. Pilots have been ejected safely from SU-30 and they received minor injuries, he said.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry. An IAF official said the details would be shared once the ground situation is assessed.

Very disturbing reports of fighter jet accident in Morena distt of MP. Official statement of @IAF_MCC is awaited on this incident. pic.twitter.com/bWy02iBrIl — Pranay Upadhyaya (@JournoPranay) January 28, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on the crash of two IAF aircraft, they said.

Singh enquired about the well-being of pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said.