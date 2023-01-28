YouTube
    Two IAF fighter jets crash after 'mid-air collision' near Madhya Pradesh's Morena, both pilots safe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Jan 28: Two IAF fighter jets namely a Russian-origin Sukhoi-30 and a French-origin Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed following a suspected mid-air collision near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The two pilots ejected the aircraft on time and have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

    Two IAF fighter jets crash near Madhya Pradeshs Morena

    The two jets had taken off from Gwalior in the morning and were part of an exercise. The Sukhoi was being flown by two pilots while the Mirage had one pilot. According to reports, both pilots on Su-30 are safe while an IAF chopper will reach the location of the third pilot soon.

    Morena Collector said that the crash happened at 5.30 am. Pilots have been ejected safely from SU-30 and they received minor injuries, he said.

    The IAF has ordered an inquiry. An IAF official said the details would be shared once the ground situation is assessed.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on the crash of two IAF aircraft, they said.

    Singh enquired about the well-being of pilots and is monitoring the developments closely, the sources said.

    X